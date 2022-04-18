Jill Biden Pops in Purple Coat With Floral Dress & Spring-Chic Espadrille Wedges for White House Easter Egg Roll With Jimmy Fallon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden was spring ready as she hosted the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House alongside President Joe Biden on Monday. Many top administration officials stepped out for the festivities, including Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as well as support from late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

The first lady was dressed to impress in a purple trench coat. The outerwear included sharp structured shoulders, light buttons near the cuffs and and a belt around the waist. Biden wore her jacket over a pink floral dress. The fun frock was adorned with floral details throughout and included a round neckline and wide hem.

Jill Biden watches a race during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Jimmy Fallon at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: AP

To boost her height, the educator slipped into a pair of espadrille wedges. The shoe style is a quintessential option for the warmer months. Worn flat or with a heel, the woven sandals are all about a sophisticated ease. They provide comfort and add an eye-catching element to any outfit.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watch a race during the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House, on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Jill Biden’s espadrille wedges at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Biden’s footwear choices are usually classic and chic. She frequents events in versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Discover Biden’s sharp style through the years in the gallery.

