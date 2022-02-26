Jill Biden Means Business in an Oversized Burgundy Coat and Gray Trousers Paired With Almond-Shaped Suede Gray Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, were spotted while departing the White House on Friday to head to Delaware for a weekend visit at their home.

Outfit-wise, the first lady wore an ensemble that consisted of bold neutrals. It encompassed an oversized burgundy coat paired with a gray slouchy scarf on the top half. The coat was double-breasted and incorporated black printed buttons. On the lower level, she wore a pair of gray trousers that blended with her color scheme.

For accessories, Biden wore circular diamond earrings and carried a brown leather tote bag.

Jill Biden leaving the White House to visit Delaware in a burgundy coat and gray boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jill Biden leaving the White House to visit Delaware in a burgundy coat and gray boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For shoes, she wore a pair of almond-shaped suede gray boots that provided a seamless finish to her attire.

A closer look at Dr. Jill Biden’s gray suede boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Dr. Biden is known to create sartorial moments both on the political stage but also in her day-to-day routine as a professor. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For the inauguration, Biden wore a matching dress and coat by the uber-popular luxury fashion designer Gabriela Hearst. When it comes to shoes, she often sticks with pumps and boots that have both a sophisticated and professional air about them.

When the time comes for Biden to do her FLOTUS duties, she tends to wear streamlined, tailored outfits that emphasize her tastes. She wears creations from brands like L’Agence, Akris and Jonathan Cohen.

