Jill Biden Arrives at White House in Brown Suede Jacket and Comfy Army Green Boots

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden made their way back to the White House following a weekend at Camp David.

The pair arrived on Sunday seen side by side, walking and talking on the South Lawn all bundled up. Our first lady wore a cozy brown-on-brown look, featuring an oversized suede jacket with greenish-brown hardware. In the pocket of her jacket, she held a pair of turtle shell sunglasses. Jill wore what appeared to be a gray maxi skirt or dress underneath the suede jacket, keeping her nice and warm despite the cold. Finishing things off, she had on a pair of statement army green boots.

Jill and Joe Biden. CREDIT: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA

The boots served dual functions to keep her warm while proving to be a fashionable alternative to her signature pumps. The navy green boot is sturdy thanks to the chunky heel, making it a more comfortable option than anything else. She wore little jewelry, save for a couple of gold bangles that added a nice pop of shine. Jill’s ensemble favors neutral tones, featuring lots of browns and greens.

Joe had on a blue zip-up over a deep blue trench. As usual, an enamel American flag pin was on the lapel of his jacket. Keeping with the blue theme, Joe donned blue slacks, finishing off the look with a brown lace-up dress shoe.

Jill and Joe Biden. CREDIT: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA

