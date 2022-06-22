Jill Biden Springs Into Summer In Pastel Purple Blazer With Billie Jean King for Title IX 50th Anniversary

Dr. Jill Biden is springing into summer with florals. The first lady was a pop of color in a pretty pastel ensemble while speaking at the 50th anniversary of Title IX in Washington, D.C., today. The federal law guarantees equality in education regardless of sex, gender or sexual orientation. Title IX has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of women’s sports. Biden joined tennis champion Billie Jean King and All-American high school athlete Maya Mosley onstage at the event.

For the occasion, the professor made a case for the sunny season in a double-breasted purple blazer. The overcoat was complete with sharp structured shoulders and wide lapels. Underneath she wore a floral dress that matched the color of her jacket perfectly.

Jill Biden joins Billie Jean King at the 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX on June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. CREDIT: AP

(L-R) Student-athlete Maya Mosley, Jill Biden and Billie Jean King at the 50th anniversary of Title IX celebration on June 22, 2022, in Washington, DC. CREDIT: AP

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos did not allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she finished off her look with a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The educator tends to gravitate towards an array of pointy styles with various heel heights.

When it comes to fashion, Dr. Biden is known for creating sartorial moments both on the political stage and in her day-to-day routine. Some of her most prolific looks include garments from brands like Markarian and Dolce & Gabbana. For footwear, she favors versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

