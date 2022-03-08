Jill Biden Gets Pretty in Purple Dress & Slingback Bow Pumps in Phoenix While Highlighting Job Training Programs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The first lady started a busy three days in a colorful look.

Dr. Jill Biden kicked off a three-day, three-state trip on Monday in Phoenix, hitting Intel’s Ocotillo campus, where she went to highlight job training programs. Dr. Biden and assistant secretary of the Employment & Training Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor Angela Hanks toured the grounds before the first lady gave remarks to a small audience at Intel.

Dr. Biden in Arizona on March 7. CREDIT: AP

For the outing, Dr. Biden wore a pretty purple dress. The knee-length frock included short sleeves as well as a deeper purple belt with a floral detail. She added layered necklaces and earrings to her outfit and wore a white face mask. Dr. Biden added a matching purple coat to her look when stepping outside.

Dr. Biden in Arizona on March 7. CREDIT: AP

The professor added nude slingback heels to the outfit. Her stilettos featured a sharp pointed toe with a nude bow across the toes. The slingback style included an adjustable strap.

A closer look at Dr. Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden always makes chic, classic choices, and regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Valentino, Dior. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

