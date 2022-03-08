×
Jill Biden Gets Pretty in Purple Dress & Slingback Bow Pumps in Phoenix While Highlighting Job Training Programs

By Tara Larson
The first lady started a busy three days in a colorful look.

Dr. Jill Biden kicked off a three-day, three-state trip on Monday in Phoenix, hitting Intel’s Ocotillo campus, where she went to highlight job training programs. Dr. Biden and assistant secretary of the Employment & Training Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor Angela Hanks toured the grounds before the first lady gave remarks to a small audience at Intel.

For the outing, Dr. Biden wore a pretty purple dress. The knee-length frock included short sleeves as well as a deeper purple belt with a floral detail. She added layered necklaces and earrings to her outfit and wore a white face mask. Dr. Biden added a matching purple coat to her look when stepping outside.

The professor added nude slingback heels to the outfit. Her stilettos featured a sharp pointed toe with a nude bow across the toes. The slingback style included an adjustable strap.

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden always makes chic, classic choices, and regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Valentino, Dior. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Add slingbacks into your wardrobe just in time for spring with these nude options.

