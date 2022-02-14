×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jhene Aiko Gleams in Sequin Gown and Pumps to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LVI

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Jhené Aiko
Super Bowl Performers: Their Best Style
Super Bowl Performers: Their Best Style
Super Bowl Performers: Their Best Style
Super Bowl Performers: Their Best Style
View Gallery 19 Images

Jhene Aiko dressed glamorously at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI for a special performance of “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by a harpist.

While singing the classic song, the Grammy Award-winning musician sparkled in a long-sleeved gown with a mock-neck silhouette. The bold piece, which also included a daring thigh-high slit, featured allover sequins in a dark brown hue. The sleek number was paired with gleaming sparkling ear cuffs for a futuristic appearance, complete with cascading diamond pendants.

Jhene Aiko, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 2022, america the beautiful, musical performance, gown, sequin gown, pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
Jhené Aiko rehearses before singing “America the Beautiful” before the2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: AP

When it came to shoes, Aiko cemented her look with pointed-toe pumps. The style appeared to feature coordinating brown soles, similar to Aiko’s dress, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The pair’s most glamorous statement, however, came from their PVC front uppers and sparkling crystal embellishments, which elongated their silhouette and enhanced Aiko’s slick glamour.

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad