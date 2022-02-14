Jhene Aiko Gleams in Sequin Gown and Pumps to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LVI

Jhene Aiko dressed glamorously at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI for a special performance of “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by a harpist.

While singing the classic song, the Grammy Award-winning musician sparkled in a long-sleeved gown with a mock-neck silhouette. The bold piece, which also included a daring thigh-high slit, featured allover sequins in a dark brown hue. The sleek number was paired with gleaming sparkling ear cuffs for a futuristic appearance, complete with cascading diamond pendants.

Jhené Aiko rehearses before singing “America the Beautiful” before the2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13, 2022. CREDIT: AP

When it came to shoes, Aiko cemented her look with pointed-toe pumps. The style appeared to feature coordinating brown soles, similar to Aiko’s dress, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The pair’s most glamorous statement, however, came from their PVC front uppers and sparkling crystal embellishments, which elongated their silhouette and enhanced Aiko’s slick glamour.