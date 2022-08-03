Pregnant Jhené Aiko Shimmers in Baby Bump Butterfly Top & Boots Onstage With Big Sean

Jhené Aiko’s style choices are a reflection of her sultry sound. Though subtle, her eclectic mix of colors, prints and patterns always make her stylish for any occasion. On Sunday, the “Sativa” singer who is expecting a child with her boyfriend and rapper Big Sean gave her Instagram followers a look at her maternity style through a collection of photos. She simply captioned the carousel style images, “bump dump” as she bares her belly proudly in the series.

Aiko kicked off the photo set with a mirror selfie that shows her posing in a shimmering bronze halter neck top. The butterfly-inspired piece featured a thin strap around the neck and ruched detailing that curved on the side. She teamed the statement top with low-rise white pants and dangling pearl earrings.

In another shot, the musician wore a plunging yellow bralette that was decorated with a blue, white and black print. She paired the bikini top with dark baggy jeans. She styled her hair in two space buns and added large hoop earrings.

She went cozy and casual in another image. The “While We’re Young” artist stood before a mirror in a red oversized flannel top, which she kept open to show off the graphic cropped T-shirt that she was wearing underneath. She paired the look with pajama pants that had one blue buffalo plaid pattern on one side and a black and white plaid pattern on the other. Aiko continued the photo set with maxi dresses and kimonos.

Although her footwear was not visible throughout many of the photos, she gave a peak at her shoe style in one image. Aiko appears on the steps of a private plane in a brown maxi dress. The breezy piece had a halter neckline and included key hole cutouts on the bust and on the bodice. The dress also had a risky knee-high side slit. She complemented the silhouette with a printed kimono and a wide sun hat. Completing Aiko’s look was a pair of dark green knee-high boots. The sleek style had a square toe and were set on a small heel.

