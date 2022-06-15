×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jewel Is Bursting With Color in Striped Suit & Platforms to Perform New Song for ‘Seth Meyers’

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Late Night with Seth Meyers – Season 9
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Jewel performed with color last night on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” as her pantsuit stood out during the performance of her new song “Alibis.”

The Grammy-nominated singer’s suit doubled down on a variety of colors, including stripes of yellow, dark blue, teal and red. The two-piece set stood out for its brightness as well as synchronicity.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1305 -- Pictured: Muscial guest Jewel performs on June 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Jewel performs on June 13, 2022 on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Under the suit, she wore a red satin bustier, which amped up the outfit’s vibrancy. The blazer and pants were tailored perfectly as the legs had a slight flare.

Women’s suits have an interesting history and have been embraced for utility and statement-making. The style emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce. And Jewel’s silhouette and color-blocking was an apt choice for her line of work onstage.

She accessorized heavily, choosing once again her signature wide brim hat — this time in black to bring a darker shade to the look.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1305 -- Pictured: Muscial guest Jewel performs on June 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Jewel performs on June 13, 2022 on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The hitmaker also wore another scarf around her neck in the color gold, adding another artistic layer. Her makeup was striking as she did a bold cat-eye with a white and blue under-layer.

For her shoes, she wore a pair of black platforms. The choice of black footwear worked with the drama of her wide-brim hat.

From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad