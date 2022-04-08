Jessica Simpson’s 100-Pound Weight Loss Bikini Celebration Has an Empowering Message

2022 is shaping up to be the year of Jessica Simpson. After regaining full ownership of her namesake brand, the multi-hyphenate superstar took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate reaching a huge milestone in her weight loss journey.

In the new photo, the “Dukes of Hazzard” actress posed in a pink paisley print bikini from her fashion line. Addressing her fans, the entrepreneur shared an empowering message about achievement and goal setting in her personal life that parallels the success she has achieved running a footwear and lifestyle brand: hard work, determination and self love.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work, Determination, Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” Simpson wrote under the post.

Simpson has a lot to celebrate these days. The singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

