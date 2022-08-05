Jessica Simpson Goes Vintage Shopping in Shredded Micro Shorts & Boots Made for Thrifting

Jessica Simpson showcased her own brand on Instagram for an adventurous day spent thrifting.

“Thriftin’! Wish me luck! Can’t wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home,” she posted.

For the outing, she wore an eclectic outfit herself, piecing together different prints and colors. Her accessories stole the show as she wore a gothic wide brim hat in a dark shade of brown, with black square-framed sunglasses.

Across her chest was a black messenger bag with a thick band that wrapped around her. She wore an animal print belt to juxtapose her usage of black and played with other various prints, too, that included a camouflage T-shirt with different variations of green.

For her bottoms, Simpson wore denim cutoff shorts with a diagonal edge. The eclectic style of denim, camouflage, animal print, and solid black, all emphasize Simpson’s love of fashion in a multitude of ways.

For her jewelry, her hands and wrists were covered in silver. She wore a thick watch with hints of blue on her right hand along with a smaller bracelet, and a set of rings. For her left hand, she wore simple bracelets which emphasized her clean-cut manicure.

For shoes, she wore a pair of black suede moc-toe boots. The boots were wrapped around her ankles with a lace-up feature on the front.

The singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

