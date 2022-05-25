Jessica Simpson’s Plunging Zebra Swimsuit & Sinuous Snakeskin Sandals Deliver Fierce Style Statements

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson served up an animal print ensemble for her Instagram followers yesterday.

The singer posed for a stunning selfie standing before a tan wall and a scenic landscape as she held a confident pose with her hand on her hip. The caption on the post reads, “All I need is a jet ski” with an ocean wave emoji.

The star modeled an outfit from her own brand, Jessica Simpson Style. She wore a plunging swimsuit with zebra stripes. The swimwear had a connective piece spanning across the bodice, the star-making sure to amplify extra details that made the whole ensemble sleek.

The look was layered with a cropped dark blue denim jacket with the sleeves cuffed. The denim is slightly boxy and dark like the rest of the outfit, following a certain color scheme. Sheer black tights added a striking touch to her style story.

Simpson seems to favor bohemian-inspired dressing, piling on the jewelry while playing with interesting patterns. It’s a refreshing take on the trend, with Simpson at the forefront of explorative fashion.

For footwear, Simpson coordinate with strappy stilettos. The sandals featured a faint snakeskin pattern embossed on the dark material, making the wild print slightly harder to see. The shoes wrapped around the ankles and across the expanse of Simpson’s feet, ending in a peep-toe detail.

Pop on a pair of black sandals for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal Star Sandals, $625.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Bradshaw-S Studded Stiletto Sandal $109.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Punk Stud Ankle Strap Sandal, $950.