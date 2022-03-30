Jessica Simpson Models Her First Collection as Owner of Her Brand for Spring 2022 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson is feeling confident about her fashion line. On Wednesday, the “Irresistible” songstress shared her excitement about shooting the first campaign for her eponymous brand since taking ownership last October.

To celebrate, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes video and a number of shots posing in a variety of fashionable ensembles and shoes from her spring 2022 collection.

“My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived! Shot by one of my favs @adamfranzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of Spring. This is the first campaign @tinasimpsonofficial and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone,” she captioned the uploads.

In the first photo of the series, the “Dukes of Hazzard” actress served a monochromatic moment as she sits perched on a bench in an all-white outfit. Simpson’s relaxed look consisted of a long-sleeve white shirt and joggers. In true fashion form, she took things up a notch with strappy sandals. The heels laced around the ankles and included a statement detail at the center on the instep and a stacked square block heel.

Simpson’s new photos immediately sent her fans into a frenzy as she showcased her signature style. Other images show the fashion designer in a printed top with denim shorts and platform sandals. She also embraces a tropical vibe as she models an animal-print dress with her Jaycin sandal heel. The multicolored style is embellished in colorful rainbow crystals and features a floral pattern with a widening fastener. The style of the 3.8-inch heel also comes in a bright pink and gold color with equally sparkly accents.

The singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

