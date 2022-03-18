Jessica Simpson Gets Wild in Animal Print Dress & ‘Sultry’ Bejeweled Tropical Heels

Jessica Simpson poses for her own brand in a post made to Instagram today teasing her new line.

The singer can be seen amongst the trees, looking as if she was ready to pounce as she models an animal-print dress in a cream color. The star showed off her footwear, sporting the tropical-inspired Jaycin sandal heel with a floral pattern and winding fastener. The sandal is embellished in colorful rainbow crystals. The style of the 3.8-inch heel also comes in a bright pink and gold color with equally sparkly embellishments. It’s a sexy shoe with even sexier sparkles that make the shoe pop, Simpson told fans. The heels retail for $98 and are the perfect statement shoe to add to an outfit in need of a sharp style statement.

Simpson keeps her hair down, parted in the middle and styled in loose beachy waves. She accessorized with gold, sporting body jewelry and bangles on her wrist.

The dress, along with her shoes, are part of Jessica Simpson’s Spring 2022 collection. The post reads, “One of my favorite photos from the @jessicasimpsonstyle Spring 2022 campaign taken by @adamfranzino a couple of weeks ago! These heels are sexy and sultry 🔥! Shop them @nordstrom @dillards and JessicaSimpson.com!”

Jessica Simpson’s spring 2022 Jaycin sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

Simpson’s brand was founded in 2005 and was sold to Sequential Brands Group in 2015. In 2021, Jessica Simpson reclaimed ownership of her brand and has had it ever since. The brand even has a home goods section featuring everything from quilted bedsheets to shower curtains.

