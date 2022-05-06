Jessica Simpson Revives Her ‘Newlyweds’ Gucci Skirt 20 Years Later With Chunky Knot Sandals From Her Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson put her own personal flair on a formal outfit. The fashion designer dipped into her archives to revive a timeless statement piece. The aesthetically pleasing moment shows Simpson standing in front of a beautiful spring background.

“Fun fact- I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19yearslater #hoarder #cancerian,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram today.

Simpson recalled her hit MTV reality show “Newlyweds” with ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Her ensemble consisted of a navy blue cropped jacket. The outerwear gave the illusion of a blazer due to its structured lapels and pointy shoulder pads.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress complemented the overcoat with a white tank top. She continued to make a statement with a Gucci midi skirt. The form-fitting garment had a V-shaped waistline, streamlined creases and a slightly pleated hemline.

Related Jessica Simpson Parities in So Many Clashing Prints With Studded Sandals for Daughter's 10th Birthday Dakota Johnson Brings Sheer Drama in Shiny Bodysuit & Curvy Pumps on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Jared Leto Had Everyone Seeing Triple at Met Gala 2022 With Gucci's Alessandro Michele & Fredrik Robertsson

To amp up the glamour, the multi-hyphenate superstar accessorized with black oversized shades, a choker necklace, multiple bracelets and diamond rings. She styled her signature long blond tresses in soft beach waves and rounded out the look with a pretty pink pout.

Jessica Simpson’s “Immie” sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Completing her look was a pair of black platform “Immie” sandals from her namesake brand. The 4.5-inch heels had a knotted strap and a thick outer sole. They retail for $97 on Dsw.com.

Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Simpson frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. She has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi. Of course, she’s often seen wearing styles from her namesake brand as well.

Click through the gallery to see Simpson’s shoe wardrobe over the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Klein Pump, $70.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Disco Platform Sandal, $495.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $52 (was $69).