Jessica Simpson Wishes Nephew a Happy Birthday in Leather Jacket & Ripped Jeans

Jessica Simpson enjoyed some family time over the weekend.

The Jessica Simpson Collection owner posted to her Instagram page on Sunday night. In her post, she wished her nephew, Bronx a happy 14th birthday. Bronx is the son of Simpson’s sister, Ashlee Simpson and her ex-husband, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

In her post, Simpson wore a black leather jacket paired with light-wash jeans. Her jacket featured silver zipper detailing while her distressed jeans were covered in rips. Under her jacket, Simpson wore a multi-colored, graphic print zip-up jacket that was a little longer than her coat. She also wore a white top under the colorful jacket.

While the singer’s shoes weren’t visible in the post, Simpson typically is seen in soaring heels, graphic prints and cowboy boots. She is a fan of shoes from Versace, Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Simpson can be seen in comfy slides and ankle boots by Gucci, Fendi and Sacai.

Simpson also often expresses her style through shoes from her own brand. For her collection’s fall 2022 campaign back in September, she styled in a pair of shimmery, crystal-embellished ankle strap pumps with a thick platform sole and a block heel, paired with a loose-fitting long-sleeve green minidress. At the collection’s Nordstrom launch, she stepped out in cowboy-inspired square-toe, heeled boots with sparkling rhinestones and fringed elements. This time, she wore shoes with black shorts, a black tank and a printed jacket.

