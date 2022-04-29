Jessica Simpson Takes Glamour Sky-High in Risky Cutout Dress & Gold Platform Heels With Husband at Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson enjoyed a star-studded night celebrating Jessica Alba’s birthday on Thursday at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., where Kelly Rowland, Becky G and more feted the 41-year-old.

Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson At Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Simpson walked hand in hand with her husband wearing a rosy-taupe jersey maxi dress that featured a risque cutout on the bodice. The neckline was halter style, wrapping around the singer’s neck and tying in the back

Simpson accessorized with plenty of gold, including hoops, chain bracelets, rings and a clutch. She styled her hair in a deep side part that framed the face in a sultry way.

Simpson went for a little extra glam, donning a pair of gold peep-toe platforms. The shoes play off of the gold accessories, creating a cohesive look throughout. Platforms can sometimes be challenging to pull off, yet Simpson masters them like a pro.

Gold seems to be the theme of the night because Simpson was wearing a lot of it. All the gold accents matched up almost too perfectly, giving Simpson that extra amount of drama she’d been looking for.

Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson At Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

