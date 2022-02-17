×
Jessica Simpson Gives Her Life-Changing Jeggings a Rugged Twist With Combat Boots

By Ashley Rushford
JSimpson
January 2020
January 2020
September 2018
August 2018
Jessica Simpson came through with a new mirror selfie on Wednesday in a new image shared to Instagram, where the “Dukes of Hazzard” actress was all smiles in a comfy and casual look.

The footwear entrepreneur wore a bright red Balenciaga hoodie. The pullover included distressed detailing allover, a hooded drawstring neckline, a kangaroo pocket in the front and banded cuffs.

While her hoodie was hard to miss, she intended for her jeans to be the focal point of the photo. “Not to brag, but we make the best jegging on the planet. I’m usually a Flare girl (I mean us short girls need the help), but I haven’t stopped wearing these since I got them. If ya know, ya know,” she captioned the photo.

The “Blonde Ambition” star paired her oversized hoodie with sleek black skinny jeans from her namesake label. She styled her lustrous blond locs in loose curls and accessorized with black aviator sunglasses. As for footwear, the fashion designer tied her look together with tan combat boots. The silhouette laced all the way to the top and helped to add a rugged element to her cozy ensemble.

When it comes to footwear, Simpson frequently wears her pumps, boots and sandals from her own brand. Outside of her brand, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, you will likely catch her in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Simpson’s shoe style over the years. 

