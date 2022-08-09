Jessica Simpson Models Y2K-Approved Jeans, Crochet Top & Cork Wedge Shoes for Her Brand Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson looked comfortable, casual and chic while modeling for her brand.

The 42-year-old posed in a simple yet stylish ensemble in an Instagram photo shared on Sunday. She slipped into a pair of high-waisted jeans that included a slim, flared fit. The pants also featured a distressed rip detail on one of her legs as well as visible stitching at the seams of her pants.

The photo, which was posted by the brand’s instagram account, advertised their denim sale. They captioned the post “Final hours of our $50 denim event! EVERY pair, even the new ones! Time to stock up!”

On top, she wore the Kerian Tank in Gardenia. The summery shirt featured stripes in light and bright colors including yellow, pastel blue, forest green and blush pink. The top’s thick crochet straps featured the same colors while the bottom seam was cut into a sea shell formation.

On her feet, the mother-of-three kept up the warm weather aesthetic. She slipped into a pair of strappy wedges with a thick brown cork sole and dark beige straps that ran across her footbed.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

