Jessica Simpson Brings Edgy Style to Holiday Season in Fur-Trimmed Jacket, Distressed Denim & Lace-Up Boots

Jessica Simpson celebrated the holiday season in style.

The singer posted to her Instagram posing in front of her Christmas tree over the holiday weekend. In her photo, she wore a blue jacket with a thick black fur trim. Under her coat, Simpson donned a blue button-down with a slight print to it, complete with red and yellow detailing. She added dark wash denim with distressing, giving her outfit an extra edge.

Simpson accessorized with oversized black round sunglasses as well as large hoop earrings. She also carried a large tote bag made of black, red and white leather.

The Footwear News cover star added a pair of weather-appropriate shoes to round out her ensemble: lace-up boots. Her black boots reached her mid-calf and featured silver grommets as well as a square toe.

The actress is typically seen in soaring heels, graphic prints and cowboy boots. She is a fan of shoes from Versace, Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Simpson can be seen in comfy slides and ankle boots by Gucci, Fendi and Sacai.

Simpson also often expresses her style through shoes from her own brand. For her collection’s fall 2022 campaign back in September, she styled in a pair of shimmery, crystal-embellished ankle strap pumps with a thick platform sole and a block heel, paired with a loose-fitting long-sleeve green minidress. At the collection’s Nordstrom launch, she stepped out in cowboy-inspired square-toe, heeled boots with sparkling rhinestones and fringed elements. This time, she wore shoes with black shorts, a black tank and a printed jacket.

