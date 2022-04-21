Jessica Simpson Models Colorful Studded Sandals & Green Romper for Chic Spring Style Statements

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson gives “Crocodile Dundee” energy for her new clothing drop. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer shared a photo on her namesake lifestyle brand’s Instagram page today where she’s seen modeling a chic spring-inspired look.

The entrepreneur donned a short green romper that had a column of buttons down the middle and four matching pockets on the front. The romper retails for $90.

The Jessica Simpson Christen Romper CREDIT: Jessica Simpson

Simpson accessorized with a brown floppy hat and a couple of gold necklaces, and she paired them with stacks of metallic bracelets that added a lot of glitz.

The Jessica Simpson Oprina High Heel Sandal CREDIT: Jessica Simpson

She grounded her look with a pair of black strappy sandals embellished with colorful round studs. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and included a chic T-strap along with an extra ankle strap for maximum security. The shoes retail for $98.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction; Simpson’s sandal style offers a vibrant alternative. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

The singer and her mother, Tina Simpson, worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

