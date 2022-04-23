Jessica Simpson Does ‘All-Green Everything’ Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Hidden Heels for ‘The Real’ Appearance

Jessica Simpson made an appearance on “The Real” this week, where she opened up about buying back her billion-dollar clothing brand last year. Working with stylist Natalie Saidi, she opted for an all-green outfit for the occasion.

Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday to show off the look, which consisted of a ribbed cardigan sweater and matching pants from the brand RVN NYC. While the former singer’s shoes were hidden by her pants, she tagged designer Sophia Webster, who is known for her fun, whimsical designs featuring butterflies. With a caption like “all green everything,” the shoes were likely also done in the hue. Beachy blond waves and glossy lips completed the glam.

Last fall, Simpson appeared on the cover of FN and spoke about regaining control of her brand. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN last week. “After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

After two years of negotiations, she has re-acquired complete ownership of The Jessica Simpson Collection, along with her mom Tina.

Jessica Simpson on the cover of FN’s October issue. CREDIT: Adam Franzino for the Jessica Simpson Collection

The 41-year-old mother-of-three launched The Jessica Simpson Collection, offering shoes, clothing, accessories and more, back in 2005. Simpson made deal with Sequential Brands Group Inc. in 2015, though, that ended up negatively impacting the line as the company found itself embroiled in financial trouble.

Jessica and Tina Simpson host HSN shows from their showroom. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

The brand recently debuted its Spring 2022 Collection and Simpson has her sights set on creating clothing for men, as well.

