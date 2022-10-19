Jessica Simpson Adds Groovy Twist to Boho-Chic Style with Glossy 5-Inch Heeled Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson loves a platform shoe moment. The designer took to Instagram to share her chic style with her 6.1 million followers.

Simpson uploaded an image to her account on the social platform, showcasing a new boot style from her fashion brand Jessica Simpson Collection as she sits on a wooden staircase with a curtained backdrop. She later took to her Instagram Story, reposting the same image with the caption “grab my favorite fall boots” and an accompanying shopping link.

Her look featured a loose-fitting white tank top layered by a cropped orange jacket adorned with embellishments across the piece’s bodice and sleeve areas and distressed denim shorts. She accessorized in a set of coordinating bangles, worn on each wrist, and styled her hair in a center part. Glamwise, Simpson opted for a peachy lip, matching her jacket’s hue.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer paired her outfit with a polished Jessica Simpson Collection-approved boot. The sleek $99 Madlaina style features an olive-green hue, a curved midsole, a block heel, and a side zip boot. The colorful pair channeled the ’70s, adding a groovy touch to her boho-chic outfit.

Madlaina Boot in Spruce Green

The boots are also available in classic black and chalk-shade colorways, ideal for earth-tone and monochromatic outfit choices such as a signature little black dress and jeans and blouse combination. This footwear type fuses well with an array of seasonal fashions, including patterned rompers, trousers, and denim, and can wear during the fall and year-round.

When it comes to footwear, Simpson often expresses her preference for chromatic, platformed shoes through her brand. For her collection’s fall 2022 campaign, she styled in a pair of shimmery, crystal-embellished ankle strap pumps with a similar, heightened midsole and dramatic block heel. Simpson coupled the bright footwear choice with a green chiffon ‘Amella Dress’ from the line and sparkling jewelry pieces. At the collection’s Nordstrom launch, she stepped out in cowboy-inspired square-toe, heeled boots with sparkling rhinestones and fringed elements.

