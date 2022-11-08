Jessica Simpson Brings Back the ‘70s in Denim Jumpsuit & 5-Inch Zebra Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson is taking us back to the ‘70s with her latest outfit.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer posed in a denim jumpsuit from her own brand, Jessica Simpson Collection, and shared a photo of the look to her Instagram account yesterday. The $79.50 piece features a deep v-neckline design, an elastic waistband cinching the silhouette and flared pants.

Denim jumpsuits like Simpson’s reached their peak in popularity during the ‘70s. Different artists from Cher to Elvis embraced the style, which was often seen in both men and women on disco dance floors.

To complete her groovy outfit, Simpson slipped on sparkling platforms also from her line. The singer modeled a pair of Dameka High Heels in White & Black Zebra. These $119.00 shoes feature 5.4-inch heels and crystal embellishments all over.

Dameka High Heel in White & Black Zebra by Jessica Simpson Collection CREDIT: Jessica Simpson

The ‘70s-style seems to be a new theme for Simpson’s wardrobe. Last month, she shared another image from her latest campaign, revealing a different outfit with the same retro vibe. Simpson wore a long-sleeve maxi dress that featured a dotted print in shades of brown, orange, and beige. As for footwear, she chose a pair of cowboy boots.

When it comes to footwear, Simpson has a penchant for soaring heels, graphic prints and cowboy boots. She is a fan of shoes from Versace, Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Simpson can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

PHOTOS: Shoe Styles From Jessica Simpson’s Closet Over the Years