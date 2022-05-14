Jessica Simpson Demonstrates How to Upgrade Denim for Business Meetings With Studded Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson snapped a photo of her boho-chic style, wearing her namesake label, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The singer and brand owner posed in front of her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles, ready to take on the meetings she had for the day, nothing her agenda in the caption.

The entrepreneur wore a brown jacket with beaded detailing and turquoise tassels that hung down over her shirt. The jacket was fitted around the waist and the cuffs were rolled up to reveal a hot pink lining for a peekaboo moment.

Simpson wore a brown tee under the decorated jacket and slipped into some tight blue denim that added to the western and boho vibes.

With shades on her face, a large suede bag in her hand, and a winning attitude, Simpson was ready to take on her busy schedule, and look good doing it too.

On her feet, Simpson wore Jessica Simpson Rienne Platforms in a tan shade to match her bag. The shoes come in various colors and textures and are adorned with rounded studs, giving them a grungy feel. The 4-inch heel is wooden with a chunky shape.

Simpson has been sharing her favorite spring styles from her brand with her fans on social media. The singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

