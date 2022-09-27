×
Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Embraces Y2K Grunge Style Trends in Chunky Boots, Baggy Jeans & Camo Shirt

By Renan Botelho
Jessica Simpson‘s eldest daughter Maxwell Drew made a stylish appearance at the launch of Jessica Simpson Collection’s fall launch at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles last weekend. Drew brought Y2K grunge style to the event. The 10-year-old girl wore retro-fitting baggy ripped jeans paired with a camo jacket, a black shirt and a black belt with gold detailing.

Jessica simpson daughter, Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

When it came down to footwear, Maxwell Drew stepped into a pair of chunky leather boots adding an extra edgy touch to her outfit.

Simpson’s daughter accessorized with multiple gold chains, a pendant earring with a piece of butterfly-shaped jewelry on her left side, and two extra small hoop earrings on each side.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Birdie Mae Johnson, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

She joined the rest of her family at the launch. She was accompanied by her father, Eric Johnson, her 3-year-old sister Birdie, and 9-year-old brother Ace. Drew also helped her mother during a meet and greet session with fans that took place during the event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jessica Simpson and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of her Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

Simpson took a different approach to fashion compared to Drew. The FN cover star embraced her boho-chic style in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts, a black bodysuit, and a bomber jacket covered in sequined diamond shapes. She accessorized her ensemble with numerous layered crystal and pendant necklaces. The singer and lifestyle brand entrepreneur wore Western-inspired boots to finish her outfit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

Simpson’s Fall 2022 collection features an array of platform-soled pumps, boots, and Mary Janes in black, gold and brown hues, merging her penchant for bohemian glamour with nostalgic trends from the ’70s and ’90s. The $69-$199 line are Simpson’s signature pointed-toe pumps, slingback sandals, and booties, given added edge from accents like gold, silver, and tan mesh, allover crystals, slouched uppers and rounded spike studs.

PHOTOS: Discover shoe styles from Simpson’s own wardrobe over the years in the gallery.

