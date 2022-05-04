Jessica Simpson Parities in So Many Clashing Prints With Studded Sandals for Daughter’s 10th Birthday

Jessica Simpson seen posing outside the Bowery Hotel in NYC on Feb 04, 2020.

Jessica Simpson looked comfy-chic in mom-mode in her Instagram story yesterday.

The singer smiled for the camera in clashing prints while posing with her children Maxwell and Ace. She embraced her two eldest while wearing a black tank top layered under a red and blue flannel shirt. On the bottom, she wore a pair of black drawstring joggers with elastic bottoms and large white floral prints.

Jessica Simpson wearing a casual ensemble with slides while posing with her children Maxwell and Ace. CREDIT: Instagram

She gave the casual ensemble a glam flair with her accessories. She wore a pair of large gold hoop earrings, oversized aviator-style sunglasses as well as two layered necklaces, and a thick diamond ring.

On her feet, she kept the look casual and slipped into a pair of slides. The shoes featured a thick, black platform sole with gold detailing studded across the outside. The shoes’ crisscross straps featured a black fur trim and a black leather strap around the back of the ankles.

Simpson posted the photo as a celebration of her daughter’s 10th birthday. In the photo, Maxwell is wearing a large oversized blue T-shirt with Care Bears printed on the front as well as a pair of sweatpants with bleached detailing. She also wore a pair of plush smiley face slippers.

Ace, Simpson’s son, wore head-to-toe Nike, including a gray T-shirt, blue gym shorts with orange trim and white Nike sneakers with an ankle strap and a rubber sole.

When the “Blonde Ambition” star slips off her causal slides, she frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. The singer and her mother Tina Simpson worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

