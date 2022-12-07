Jessica Simpson Hits the Slopes in Bright Red Snowsuit, Fuzzy Hat & Leopard Mittens With Family in Aspen

Jessica Simpson knows how to turn a look — even while gliding down fresh powder.

The singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday night showing off her skiing attire. She and her family are spending time in Aspen, which Simpson has been documenting on her social media. In one of her posts, which she captioned “Snow Bunnies,” she wore a bright red snowsuit.

The fitted jumpsuit, from Goldbergh, featured black contrasting detailing on the legs and sleeves, as well as a black belt and fur-lined hood. Simpson added a white fuzzy hat to the look, plus leopard-print mittens. She also added large sequin-framed sunglasses and bright red lip color.

Simpson posed alongside her kids Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson, who were both dressed for skiing. Ace wore a red jacket paired with black pants, coordinating with his mom. While Maxwell chose a silver metallic set for the occasion. As for footwear, the trio slipped on ski boots.

Birdie Mae Johnson, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson’s Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on Sept. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Jessica Simpson

While she’s not donning typical footwear in her post, the actress typically is seen in soaring heels, graphic prints and cowboy boots. She is a fan of shoes from Versace, Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Simpson can be seen in comfy slides and ankle boots by Gucci, Fendi and Sacai.

Simpson also often expresses her style through shoes from her own brand. For her collection’s fall 2022 campaign back in September, she styled in a pair of shimmery, crystal-embellished ankle strap pumps with a thick platform sole and a block heel, paired with a loose-fitting long-sleeve green minidress. At the collection’s Nordstrom launch, she stepped out in cowboy-inspired square-toe, heeled boots with sparkling rhinestones and fringed elements. This time, she wore shoes with black shorts, a black tank and a printed jacket.

