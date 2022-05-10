Jessica Simpson Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Fuzzy Slides With Ashlee Simpson & Their Mother Tina

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson celebrated their mother in different shades of blue white and red.

The sisters looked pretty in patterns for an Instagram Mother’s Day post. Jessica smiled for the camera wearing an oversized blue short-sleeved top that featured a white floral pattern with dark beige detailing as well as black stripes at the seams. Though her footwear was not completely visible, the 37-year-old appeared to be wearing a pair of furry leopard slides.

Ashlee sat on the other side of their mother. She wore a baggy knit cardigan with a patchwork-type pattern. The sweater featured crisscross, diamond and squiggle patterns in red, blue, orange and cream and was layered over a brown dress. She also accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings, a small cross earring and a black cuff.

Their mother Tina sat in the middle, wearing a red flannel shirt with a pair of ripped, light-wash jeans. The 62-year-old also wore multiple bracelets that ran up her wrist and a thin necklace that featured a quaint rectangular-shaped pendant.

Fuzzy slides have become a celeb favorite shoe style. The comfortable silhouette has been seen sported by the likes of Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Culpo and Hailey Baldwin. Top Fashion houses such as Fendi, Gucci and Balenciaga each have versions of the fashion meets comfort shoe option.

When the “Blonde Ambition” star slips off her causal slides, she frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. The singer and her mother worked diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021. “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told FN in an exclusive interview in October 2021. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

