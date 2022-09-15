Jessica Simpson Slips On Sparkling 6-Inch Heels & Flowing Mini Dress To Show Her New Fall 2022 Collection

Jessica Simpson had a glamorous moment during her new Fall 2022 campaign.

The actress added some more vibrancy and bling to her fashion brand ‘Jessica Simpson’ with her new collection. Simpson wore a loose fitting long sleeve green mini dress to sport her new collection. This piece was the ‘Amella Dress’ in the color ‘Ocean Depths’ from the new line. Simpson accessorized with several silver bracelets, rings, and oversized diamond hoops.

The crew neckline dress was paired with a glamorous pair of crystal embellished platform heels. The 6-inch sparkling chunky heels featured an ankle strap. This piece is the ‘Dream Platform’ in Silver.

Simpson kept her luscious blond hair down in a straight style. She sported a full glam with a dark brown eye look and a mauve lip. Her glam look was created by makeup artist Adam Burrell and hair stylist Jessie Holiday. The two have worked on many other stars alike Winnie Harlow, Sofia Carson, and Khloe Kardashian.

The actress captioned an Instagram post modeling her new fall campaign, “Bright Lights, Neon Lights. Introducing Fall 2022 @jessicasimpson @adamfranzio”.

Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson At Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

The new Fall 2022 collection ‘Neon Lights’ blends bold colors with a southern vibe. Her campaign is shot in a diner setting with the focus on the line’s pieces and the bright neon lights of the location. The line features different statement pieces with animal prints and leather material.

