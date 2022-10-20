Jessica Chastain Commands Attention in Vibrant Green Dress & Gold Jimmy Choo Platforms

Jessica Chastain looked effortlessly flawless during her latest press event for Netflix’s “The Good Nurse.”

The actress stepped out in NYC yesterday night. For her outing, she donned a bright green silky dress from Victoria Beckham. The dress featured draping throughout, catching and reflecting the light as the garment moved. The piece also featured an asymmetrical neckline and was cinched in at the waist. Chastain added to the effortlessly-chic style with loose waves and minimal jewelry.

Chastain doing press in NYC on Oct. 19. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Chastain added some height to her frame with her shoes. She wore a pair of platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, complete with an ankle strap and toe strap for extra support. The shiny gold stiletto heels reached five inches, with an extra inch added through the platform soles.

Chastain doing press in NYC on Oct. 19. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Molly’s Game” actress tends to gravitate toward more classic styles. Over the past few months, she’s worn styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Burberry, Christian Louboutin and more. She can often be found donning pumps boasting embellishments from crystals and embroidery, or in this case, metallic shades.

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ several red carpet looks for her press run of “The Good Nurse,” including an ivory minidress by Carolina Herrera worn with black strappy heels to the New York screening of the upcoming film.

See more of Chastain’s best red carpet looks through the years in this gallery.