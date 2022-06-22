Jessica Chastain Goes Bold in Eye-Catching Fuchsia Mini Dress & Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Chastain proved yet again that she’s not afraid to embrace a bold color.

The Academy Award-winner stepped out on Tuesday night in London to a dinner celebrating the UK launch of Paramount+. Chastain wore a bright pink silk dress for the outing. Her mini dress featured short sleeves as well as a black and white zipper detailing down the center of the garment. She added black sheer tights to the dress and kept her jewelry to a minimum.

Chastain arriving to a dinner in London to celebrate the UK launch of Paramount+ on June 21. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Chastain added a pair of classic black pumps to her ensemble. Her pointed-toe black leather heels added just the right amount of simplicity to her bright dress. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Chastain, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style.

Chastain arriving to a dinner in London to celebrate the UK launch of Paramount+ on June 21. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that include Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ red carpet look ahead of the launch party for Paramount+ UK on Monday night. To this event, she wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad with white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. She wore towering black platform heels with the look.

