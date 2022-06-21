×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jessica Chastain Embraces Retro-Inspiration With Twists in Ruffled Jumpsuit & Towering Platforms for Paramount+ UK Launch

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
SPL5320450_015-3
Jessica Chastain’s Red Carpet Looks
Jessica Chastain’s Red Carpet Looks
Jessica Chastain’s Red Carpet Looks
Jessica Chastain’s Red Carpet Looks
View Gallery 27 Images

Jessica Chastain took a darker approach to the red carpet ahead of the UK launch of Paramount+ on Monday night in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate officially launching across on Wednesday.

To the event, the Oscar-winning actress wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad. The busy bodice featured white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. The bottom portion of the jumpsuit featured a wide leg opening and the entire piece gave off retro vibes.

jessica chastain, paramount+ uk launch, black ruffle jumpsuit, Chastain at the UK launch of Paramount+, red carpet zuhair murad
Chastain at the UK launch of Paramount+.
CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

The “Molly’s Game” star added height to her frame with a pair of towering platform shoes. Her black shoes peeked out from under her wide-leg jumpsuit hem, showing a thick platform sole made up of at least 2 inches. Platforms have been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs.

Chastain at the UK launch of Paramount+, red carpet zuhair murad
Chastain at the UK launch of Paramount+.
CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that include Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett.

Chastain is often seen in Gucci ensembles and colors that complement her fiery red hair. Recently, she hit the Tony Awards as a presenter wearing a custom Gucci dress. Her light pink silk gown featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style bodice and a draped skirt.

See more of Chastain’s best red carpet looks through the years in this gallery.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad