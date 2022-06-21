Jessica Chastain Embraces Retro-Inspiration With Twists in Ruffled Jumpsuit & Towering Platforms for Paramount+ UK Launch

Jessica Chastain took a darker approach to the red carpet ahead of the UK launch of Paramount+ on Monday night in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate officially launching across on Wednesday.

To the event, the Oscar-winning actress wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad. The busy bodice featured white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. The bottom portion of the jumpsuit featured a wide leg opening and the entire piece gave off retro vibes.

Chastain at the UK launch of Paramount+. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

The “Molly’s Game” star added height to her frame with a pair of towering platform shoes. Her black shoes peeked out from under her wide-leg jumpsuit hem, showing a thick platform sole made up of at least 2 inches. Platforms have been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs.

Chastain at the UK launch of Paramount+. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that include Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett.

Chastain is often seen in Gucci ensembles and colors that complement her fiery red hair. Recently, she hit the Tony Awards as a presenter wearing a custom Gucci dress. Her light pink silk gown featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style bodice and a draped skirt.

