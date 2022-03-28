×
Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Rose Gold & Pastel Purple Gucci Dress With Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

By Allie Fasanella
Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Actress tonight at the Oscars for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and the leading lady hit the red carpet in a show-stopping gown for Hollywood’s big night.

The “Scenes from a Marriage” actress, 45, donned a shimmering lavender and gold Gucci dress featuring a dramatic, ruffled hem and train that trailed behind her, covering her high heels. Taking to Instagram to show off the look, she captioned two photos: “Gucci’d out for Oscar Night. Excited to celebrate with all the nominees.”

jessica chastain, oscars red carpet, 2022 oscars, purple gucci gown
Jessica Chastain wearing a purple and gold Gucci gown featuring a glamorous train at the Oscars on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The dress was designed with an ombre effect, beginning with a rose gold at the bodice and transitioning into a pastel purple.

Chastain is known for working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a laundry list of clients that include Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett.

jessica chastain, oscars red carpet, 2022 oscars, purple gucci gown
Chastain is nominated for Best Actress tonight at the Oscars for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, no worries. You can also watch via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TVFubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Flip through the gallery to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars.

