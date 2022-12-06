Jessica Chastain Sparkles in Prabal Gurung Minidress With Leather Pumps at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

Jessica Chastain made a sparkling arrival at the Moët & Chandon holiday season celebration event in New York City on Dec. 5. The Academy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a coordinating ensemble and sharp heels.

Chastain wore a knee-length blazer jacket with a matching strapless minidress from Prabal Gurung’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Both pieces were decorated with a sequin design throughout. The overcoat included slightly pointed shoulders, wide black lapels and side slant pockets.

Jessica Chastain attends the Moet & Chandon holiday season celebration at Lincoln Center on Dec. 5, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

To let her look do all of the talking, the “Zero Dark Thirty” star opted for minimal accessories. Chastain parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves. For glam, she went with a dark smokey eye and matte pink pout.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a pair of black patent leather pumps by Gianvito Rossi. The style featured a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, elevating her outfit. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Jessica Chastain attends the Moet & Chandon holiday season celebration at Lincoln Center on Dec. 5, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Chastain’s shoe style is sleek and glamorous. For special occasions, the entertainer often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. Rossi’s Dasha platform pumps have especially become one of her go-to pairs. Chastain’s off-duty style is more casual and relaxed, featuring neutral loafers and flats — as well as Nike and New Balance sneakers. In the fashion world, she has also become a campaign star, brand and fragrance ambassador for Saint Laurent, Prada and Ralph Lauren, as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Piaget.

