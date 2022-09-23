Jessica Chastain Gets Daring in Gucci Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Milan Fashion Week

Jessica Chastain donned a monochrome outfit during a recent outing.

The actress made an appearance in Milan during the Italian city’s fashion week today. During her outing, she wore a mini dress with a deep v-neck and short sleeves by Gucci. The dress cinched in at the waist and featured a layered skirt. Chastain added dark square-frame sunglasses to the outfit and a rig, but otherwise went accessory-free.

Chastain is seen during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

The Academy Award-winner added a sleek pair of over-the-knee boots to complete the edgy look. Her black boots featured a lace-up design with a pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that added at least 3 inches to Chastain’s frame.

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that includes Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ red carpet look ahead of the launch party for Paramount+ UK earlier in the summer. To this event, she wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad with white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. She wore towering black platform heels with the look. More recently, she hit NYFW in a green mini dress paired with yellow pointy pumps.

