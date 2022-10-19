Jessica Chastain Embraces Logomania in Gucci Jumpsuit & Leather Pumps for ‘CBS Mornings’

Jessica Chastain was covered in Gucci for her latest television taping. The “Interstellar” actress stepped out in New York City today for her segment on “CBS Mornings.”

Opting for a coordinated ensemble, Chastain wore a matching Gucci set decorated with the fashion house’s signature double G trademark. Her jacket comprised a zippered center, two pocketed designs across the piece’s bodice and was fastened by a buckled belt coupled with straight-leg pants.

Jessica Chastain in Midtown on October 19, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chastain accessorized in a minimalistic jewelry look that entailed a delicate gold necklace and dangle earrings. The actress wore her hair in a wavy style with a signature center part. She added pops of glam to her look, shining bright in sparkly pink eyeshadow and a rosy-red lip.

When it came down to footwear, the “Molly’s Game” star kept it simple, wearing a pair of sharp silhouetted black leather Gianvito Rossi pumps which featured a heightened midsole and point-toe element. Chastain went with a similar shoe choice for Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear presentation on Oct. 13, blending the heel with a vivid red plaid-patterned blazer that layered a white dress shirt, and accompanied black trousers.

A closer look at Jessica Chastain’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

As a classic wardrobe staple, this shoe type melds well with various pant styles such as trousers, high-waisted jeans, and flared designs. Its platformed composition is also incorporated in sneakers, heels, and loafers to create an elevated effect. Labels such as Christian Louboutin, Versace, Bottega Veneta, and Stella McCartney offer this towering shoe structure in an array of single-tone and kaleidoscopic colorways as part of their seasonal catalogs.

When she’s not rehearsing for her latest role, Chastain graces the red carpet in platform sandals, stilettos, and pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Gucci, and Aquazzura.

