Jessica Chastain Makes Bright Splash in Green Dress and Yellow Pointy Pumps at Aman Essentials Party

By Tara Larson
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain mixed an unexpected color palette to her latest event.

The actress made an appearance at Aman Essentials’ NYFW dinner and party on Wednesday night. Other notable guests included Maria Sharapova, Amina Muaddi and Dixie D’Amelio, among others. To the event, Chastain donned a green mini dress with a high neckline and a subtle blue tropical print from Scanlan Theodore. She wore her red locks down in loose waves and added just a few small pieces of jewelry to the ensemble.

Jessica Chastain, aman essentials, nyfw, nyc, green dress, yellow pointed toe pumps
Chastain attends Aman Essentials’ NYFW dinner and party in NYC on Sept. 08.
CREDIT: Marco Bahler/BFA.com

The Academy Award-winner added a contrasting yellow pump to the look. Her slingbacks featured a canary-colored leather overlay and a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Chastain, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style.

Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Passi, aman essentials, nyfw, nyc, green dress, yellow pointed toe pumps
Chastai and her husband, Gian Luca Passi attend Aman Essentials’ NYFW dinner and party in NYC on Sept. 08.
CREDIT: Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that includes Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ red carpet look ahead of the launch party for Paramount+ UK earlier in the summer. To this event, she wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad with white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. She wore towering black platform heels with the look.

See more of Chastain’s best red carpet looks through the years in this gallery.

