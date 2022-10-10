Jessica Chastain Keeps Things Classic in Pinstripe Dress & Pointy Pumps at Film Academy’s Reception

Jessica Chastain went with a sleek look to her latest event. The “Molly’s Game” actress attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception at The National Gallery on Saturday in London.

To the event, she wore a black midi dress from Carolina Herrera. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline as well as white vertical pinstripes. Chastain added simple jewelry to the outfit and wore her signature red locks in loose waves.

Chastain attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception at The National Gallery on Oct. 8. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winner added classic nude pumps to the look. Her shoes featured a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of the shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Chastain, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style recently.

Over the last few months, Chastain has been making a name for herself in the fashion scene. She often works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Chastain and Stewart worked together to create the actress’ red carpet look ahead of the launch party for Paramount+ UK earlier in the summer. To this event, she wore a black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad with white ruffles along the plunging neckline as well as black lace detailing and mesh dotted material. She wore towering black platform heels with the look. More recently, she hit NYFW in a green mini dress paired with yellow pointy pumps.

