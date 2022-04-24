Jessica Biel Delivers a ‘Mean Girls’ Hair Flip Tribute in Chic Tory Burch Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Candy’ Press Tour

Jessica Biel may be channeling a 1980s housewife in her newest role in Hulu’s true-crime drama series “Candy,” but the style star is going all-modern while promoting the project. Yesterday, Biel stepped out for apparent media appearances in a look that perfectly channeled her effortless-yet-trendy Cali-girl style.

For the seemingly busy interview day, Biel wore a floor-length, long-sleeved Tory Burch dress in a lightweight fabric and a casual silhouette. The mint-colored designer dress featured two angled-yet-organic shapes on the front of the ensemble, one in mustard and one in black. Biel added structure to the body-skimming dress with a thick black leather corset-like belt tied casually around her waist. Though Biel’s choice of footwear is hard to make out in pictures and videos due to the dress’ full length, the 40-year-old star appears to have paired the look with simple black pointed pumps, mimicking the angles on her stylish dress.

Ever one for style simplicity, Biel wore her hair in her signature loose waves with a middle part to cap off her fashion selection. Her barely-there makeup featured a natural pink-hued lip and a slightly smoky eye, aiding in the effortless nature of the gorgeous look. She poked fun at her glam in an Instagram video set to an audio track about Regina George’s “hair secrets” from “Mean Girls.”

In her upcoming true-crime Hulu series, Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a woman who infamously killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe in June 1980. While the killing is a fact Montgomery never denied, the Texas-area housewife was actually acquitted of any murder charges after a tumultuous self-defense trial. You can watch Biel act out the full unbelievable-yet-true story starting May 9 on Hulu.

See more of Biel’s style through the years.