Jessica Biel Wears Plaid Suit & Bikini Top With Justin Timberlake at the Kenzo Show in Paris

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are gracing Paris Fashion week with their presence, and they showed up to the Kenzo Menswear summer 2023 show dressed to impress on Sunday.

The couple sat front row alongside Jaden Smith, Cruz Beckham and Addison Rae for the June 26 runway show, which showcased a selection of styles ranging from preppy varsity essentials to sailor clothes. Biel and Timberlake were dressed perfectly in-line with the collection, with Biel donning a plaid suit and strappy black heels, while Timberlake layered an army green shirt jacket over a chambray button-up.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the Kenzo Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

Luckily for us, Kenzo’s Instagram account shared a photo of the couple’s front row seat that showcases Biel’s heels along with her outfit. She wore black heels that featured a toe strap as well as criss-crossed straps at the ankles. The square-shaped toe bed was the perfect polished detail to cap off the entire look. The shoes peeked out form under her loose-fitting wide leg pants that corresponded with an oversized blazer. The entire suit featured a black and white wavy gingham pattern. Underneath the blazer, Biel wore a black bikini-style top that showed off her abs. Finally, she topped the look off with a black beret and oversized chunky black sunglasses.

As for Timberlake, the singer wore a chambray shirt over loose-fitting khaki pants. He topped the chambray off with an army green shirt jacket that featured an elephant embroidered on the left side of the chest. He opted for lace-up patent leather shoes that featured a chunky lug sole. He topped it all of with some turquoise and black tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Click through the gallery to see Justin Timberlake’s style through the years.