Jessica Biel Blooms in Vibrant Floral Print Shirt and Towering Platform Sandals for ‘James Corden’

Jessica Biel made a stylish spring statement while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday night. The actress was joined by comedian and actor David Spade.

Biel stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new role in Hulu’s true crime series “Candy,” raising two boys and even recalled how husband Justin Timberlake proposed. The sought-after celebrity couple is a few months away from celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

“It was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming. We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day, it was in the middle of the winter. Waist high snow, head-to-toe snowboarding outfits, hats, gloves, everything. And we go up to the property to check out how the foundation is looking and all of a sudden he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he pulls up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious.” Biel told Corden.

Jessica Biel prior to appearing on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on May 11, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

When it came to the outfit, Biel stepped out in a long-sleeve green and white shirt by Valentino. The garment had a sharp and structured collar, intricate floral detailing throughout and oversized cuffs. To keep things simple, the “7th Heaven” alum wore the vibrant top over black undergarments. She styled her hair up into a top knot bun and let a few strands frame her face.

“The Sinner” star boosted her height with black platform sandals. The high heels featured a wide strap that ran across the toe and a chunky stacked heel. Platform silhouettes feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, while allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Biel’s personal aesthetic is the definition of classic. She always has fun with her looks and incorporates trends into her wardrobe each season, but at its core, her style stays true to its timelessness year after year. For footwear, she will likely slip into flats, versatile boots, statement sneakers and pointed-toe pumps.

