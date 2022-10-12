Jessica Biel Sparkles in Giambattista Valli & Hidden Heels at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel put together rhinestones, bowties, and fringe for her latest outing. The actress attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with her husband and musician Justin Timberlake in Santa Monica.

She arrived at the event in a navy-blue hued Giambattista Valli dress with silver feather-designed details that outlined the piece’s shoulder straps and across its bodice, white satin bows in a tiered structure, and dramatic fringed elements in a similar arrangement. Biel was seen posing for photos with Timberlake on the red carpet, who opted for a classic tuxedo and dress shoes.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 CHLA Gala at Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The length of the dress made it impossible to peek at Biel’s shoes, but she likely slipped into a pair of stiletto sandals or platforms to elevate her look.

Rob Zangardi styled Biel. He has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Heidi Klum, and Madelaine Petsch. Zangardi previously styled Biel in June for Louis Vuitton’s Paris show which premiered the design house’s menswear spring 2023 collection.

When it comes to red carpet style, Biel has debuted a range of vibrant and dazzling looks. At the 2017 Academy Awards, she stepped out for the ceremony in a shimmery golden gown with crystal embellishments adorned throughout the dress and sheer, cutout elements. The elegant piece entailed long sleeves, a mini train, and an affixed statement necklace paired with a matching sequined clutch. For the 2018 Emmys, she wore a strapless white gown with a sweeping train and an asymmetrical design gathered at the waist.

