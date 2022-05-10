Jessica Biel Perfectly Pairs White Crop Top With Voluminous Pants & Hidden Heels for ‘Candy’ FVC Event With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel put a trendy twist on a staple wardrobe piece for Hulu’s “Candy” FYC event at El Captain Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. The actress plays Candy Montgomery the title role in the new series, which follows the Texas housewife before and after the shocking murder of her neighbor Betty Gore played by Melanie Lynskey in the 1980’s. The true crime series is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Biel looked angelic in a white ensemble by Giambattista Valli. She attended the event alongside her husband Justin Timberlake. The “7th Heaven” alum stepped onto the red carpet in a cropped tank top. The model served a monochromatic moment by teaming her top with voluminous high-waist pants that covered her footwear and featured distressed details on the hem.

Jessica Biel at Hulu’s ‘Candy’ FYC event held at the El Capitan Theater on May 9, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Jessica Biel and Justin TImberlake at Hulu’s ‘Candy’ FYC event held at the El Capitan Theater on May 9, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Biel accessorized the with layered gold necklaces and a white square clutch. She styled her blond and brunette tresses in beach waves and finished off her look with her signature neutral and minimal makeup. Timberlake was sharply suited for the appearance. The 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician wore a double-breasted black suit with a printed top and leather shoes.

Jessica Biel at “Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in Los Angeles on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jessica Biel at “Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in Los Angeles on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Prior to attending the “Candy” premiere, Biel stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The producer was effortlessly stylish for the talk show in a bright blue halterneck top by Alexander Vauthier and black loose-fitting black trousers. Completing her look was a pair of white sandals.

Whether she’s on or off duty, Biel’s style is practically the definition of classic. She certainly has fun with her looks and incorporates trends into her wardrobe each season, but at its core, her style stays true to its timelessness year after year. For footwear, she will likely slip into flats, versatile boots, statement sneakers and pointed-toe pumps.

