×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Couple Style Through the Years
Couple Style Through the Years
Couple Style Through the Years
Couple Style Through the Years
View Gallery 14 Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh.

The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, Paris Fashion Week
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as a part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, Paris Fashion Week
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France on June 23, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The “Candy” star added an edge to her look with oversized square shades, a leather handbag and Louis Vuitton boots. Timberlake pulled out his finest for the festivities, stepping out in an orange and blue geometric patterned shirt, which featured a small cartoon character in the corner. The award-winning musician complemented his unique button-down top with grey wide-leg pants and fresh white sneakers.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Paris Fashion Week
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel go out for a walk on the Alexandre III bridge in France on June 23, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Following their appearance at the affair, the couple headed out for some fresh air. The pair opted for a toned down casual look for the outing. Biel served an edgy street style moment in a short-sleeve white T-shirt with the same black fringe mini skirt that she wore to the fashion show. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Sinner” alum slipped into a pair of white sneakers. Timberlake followed in his wife’s footsteps and sported a blue tie-dye shirt with black joggers and chunky white sneakers.

See more of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s best fashion moments through the years. 

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad