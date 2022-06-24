Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh.

The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as a part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The “Candy” star added an edge to her look with oversized square shades, a leather handbag and Louis Vuitton boots. Timberlake pulled out his finest for the festivities, stepping out in an orange and blue geometric patterned shirt, which featured a small cartoon character in the corner. The award-winning musician complemented his unique button-down top with grey wide-leg pants and fresh white sneakers.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel go out for a walk on the Alexandre III bridge in France on June 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Following their appearance at the affair, the couple headed out for some fresh air. The pair opted for a toned down casual look for the outing. Biel served an edgy street style moment in a short-sleeve white T-shirt with the same black fringe mini skirt that she wore to the fashion show. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Sinner” alum slipped into a pair of white sneakers. Timberlake followed in his wife’s footsteps and sported a blue tie-dye shirt with black joggers and chunky white sneakers.

