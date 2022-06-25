Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris.
As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with inclusive, groundbreaking designs and silhouettes that were new to the brand’s identity. Models doing their walks on a field of flowers.
Biel wore a crisp white button-up tucked into tan cargo pants. The pants are oversized and full of pockets and buckles like traditional cargo pants. The trousers also have a slouchy fit to them, remedied by the chunky belt Biel uses to keep them up. The button-up is tucked neatly into the actress’s pants and buttoned up all the way to the top, making the whole ensemble look nice and neat.
Beil popped on black Matrix-esque sunglasses and held a square Dior mini bag with silver hardware, completing the look with strong, statement-making accessories. Beil styled her hair parted in the middle down in waves and wore a mauve nude lip with a slight sheen, rounding out the chic, laid-back ensemble. The actress was accompanied by her husband, who wore a similar color scheme to the actress. Timberlake wore baby blue trousers and grey lug sole boots with an oversized jacket in a similar laid-back style to Biel.
The “7th Heaven” actress paired the simple outfit with a pair of Dior’s classic black slingback heels with white bow detailing near the heel.