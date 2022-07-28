Jessica Biel Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Bikini & Sneakers With Justin Timberlake in Italy

Jessica Biel spent some quality time with her husband Justin Timberlake at the beach today on their vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

The couple sat in the sand and took a dip in the deep blue waters, and they did so in effective swimwear. Biel brought out a chic bikini for the occasion, tanning under the hot Italian sun.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel having a beach day in Sardinia on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com

The “Total Recall” starlet graduated to the wild side, channeling the animal kingdom in a leopard-print bikini. The top was a standard triangle shape with a halter style. The bottoms Biel wore were a part of the bikini set with the same leopard print.

The bottoms were high-waisted and a thong style. Animal print can be a complicated pattern to coordinate, but Biel is a pro. The styling is kept simple and clean, allowing for the maximalist print to shine through on its own.

Biel accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a dainty gold ring and a green anklet for good measure. The actress popped on red framed sunglasses with black lenses and a round, chunky shape. Biel topped it all off with a plain black baseball cap, adding to her casual, windswept and beachy appearance.

The couple was spotted in a similar situation on their yacht, both embracing a more comfortable style of dress. Biel wore a white button-up shirt with ruffle cuffs and blue shorts.

As far as footwear goes, Biel went for comfy slip on white sneakers dotted with little decorative holes, favoring something more comfortable on such a seemingly hot day. And who can blame her? Biel often ventures towards sandal heels of the strappy variety when she needs to look somewhat dressier. Off-duty, Biel usually gravitates towards comfortable but colorful sneakers like Nike and Air Jordans.

