Jessica Alba Shares Skincare Routine with Honest Beauty Products to TikTok While on London Flight

Jessica Alba showed that a great skincare routine is a must, even while not at home. The Honest Company founder recently took to TikTok with a 30-second video showcasing her nightly skincare prep.

In the post, Alba gives a step-by-step of removing her makeup for the day while on a flight, wearing a white tank top, gray robe, a gold necklace, and a set of hoops. The actress could be seen applying several products from her cosmetics brand Honest Beauty including its Deep Hydration Eye Cream, Calm + Heeling Melting Balm, Tinted Eye Cream, and Gloss-C Lip Gloss in the shade Moonstone. Honest Beauty launched in 2015 and has since expanded its availability to Target, Amazon, Douglas Cosmetics, Cult Beauty, and Flip.

“#Skincare in the airplane bathroom on the way to London GB – no shame in my game,” she captioned, followed by a tipping hand emoji.

In July, she announced her most recent partnership with Ulta to carry her products in-store across the United States and online. In tandem with the launch, Alba introduced Honest Beauty’s new Clearing line, exclusive to the retail beauty giant.

Alba often posts quick easy-to-replicate tutorials using a variety of Honest Beauty products to the social platform. At the start of the month, she uploaded a new concealer trick she learned from the social site with Honest Beauty’s Fresh Flex Concealer. On September 14th, she shared a video swiftly doing her makeup during a five-hour car ride right after an eight-hour flight.

Alba’s beauty look featured a range of Honest Beauty products, including Everything Primer, Matte, Fresh Flex Concealer, Vibeliner Pencil Eyeliner in the shade Harmony, Eye Catcher Lid Tint, the two-in-one Creme Cheek + Lip Color, Honestly Healthy Brow Gel, Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer, Liquid Lipstick, and Gloss C-Lip Gloss.

