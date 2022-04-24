Jessica Alba Does ’80s Dance Moves for ‘This Or That’ Eco-Challenge in Converse Sneakers With Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Alba goes chic while advocating for Earth Day. The “Fantastic Four” star shared a video on Instagram yesterday where she wore a relaxed look while playing a fun game with her daughter Haven Warren.

In the caption, Alba wrote, “Happy #EarthDay, Fam 🌎☺️💚 Celebrating Mother Earth 365 24/7! Got Have to play a lil game of this or that with me. Share yours below! & let’s keep the celebration going all year long 🙏🏽 We’ve only got one home – let’s protect it.”

For the outfit, Alba wore a gray hoodie paired with matching sweatpants for a chic monochromatic finish. The suit also had touches of white sprinkled on it for a nice pop of color.

For the shoes, Alba went with a pair of high-top white Converse sneakers. The sneakers had a slight platform as well.

When it comes to Alba and her style choices, she tends to wear casual and sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a tan and white-striped button-down shirt by Kittenish teamed with cream trousers and high-top Converse sneakers while in Los Angeles with her son Hayes Warren.

Alba has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like DL1961 and Piaget.

Put on a pair of white sneakers for a refined look.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Kaia Mid Leather High Top Sneaker, $65.

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Forum Mid Sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Paris Jeren Embellished Leather High-Top Sneakers, $70.