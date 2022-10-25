Jessica Alba Adds Barbiecore Twist to Business Style in Trousers & Mules at Makers Conference

Jessica Alba attended The 2022 Makers Conference at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach yesterday in Dana Point, Calif. The “Fantastic Four” actress spoke on a panel alongside Yahoo’s CEO Jim Lanzone, the female creative dressed in a hot pink set and hidden footwear for her discussion.

Headlining the conference in an eye-catching Barbiecore outfit, Alba’s two-piece consisted of a flattering cropped collared button-up and pleated high-waisted trousers. The Barbiecore trend refers to the resurgence of hot pink hues, the saturated shade imbued into many popular silhouettes over the past year. The trend has taken off and has been adopted by a multitude of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Meghan Trainor, and Kate Beckinsale.

The Honest Beauty owner opted for dainty silver jewelry, accessorizing her fingers and earlobes with the shiny metal. Her dark long hair was kept down and parted in the middle, styled in loose beachy waves while her makeup, like her outfit, centered around shades of pink.

For footwear, Alba went for a mule style with brown leather and clear heels. The By Far shoes featured 4-inch heels, elevating Alba’s business look. Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost. Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine, and Nicholas Kirkwood, among countless others. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra, and Launa Lea.

