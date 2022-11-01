Jessica Alba Goes Trick-or-Treating in Comfortable Jumpsuit & Dr. Marten Boots with Her Family on Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Alba and her family dressed up in colorful costumes for Halloween. Per the seasonal celebration, Alba posted a slideshow of images pre trick-or-treating with her husband Cash Warren and four-year-old son Hayes.

The couple’s baby boy dressed up in a blow-up monster truck costume, while the “Fantastic Four” actress and her spouse were dressed as mechanics, acting as their son’s pit crew in jumpsuits and classic black footwear.

Staying on theme, Alba’s look consisted of a black jumpsuit with a collar which she wore with a pseudo utility belt hung around her waist. The Honest Beauty owner accessorized her outfit with a bright red bandana tied in a bow around her head and an enamel button attached to her costume. For an extra touch, Alba carried a black backpack, keeping her hands free.

On her feet, Alba wore a pair of black lace-up Dr. Martens. The label’s ever-iconic round-toed boot included its staple black leather uppers and sturdy patent leather construction with stacked rubber soles and yellow welt stitching.

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost. Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine, and Nicholas Kirkwood, among countless others. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra, and Launa Lea.

Style a pair of black combat boots for a rugged look.

To Buy: Universal Thread Erin boots, $40.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell boots, $126 (was $180).

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Bryce boots, $225.

